Merit Financial Group LLC Sells 836 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Merit Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 836 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $3,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Price Performance

Shares of MDYG stock opened at $90.52 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.81. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a one year low of $73.94 and a one year high of $95.51. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.09.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

