Merit Financial Group LLC Takes Position in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:NFTY)

Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:NFTY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 57,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,197,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter worth $42,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter worth about $205,000. NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gentry Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $257,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFTY opened at $55.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.25 million, a P/E ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.72. First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $53.37 and a 52 week high of $65.90.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.7608 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.

The First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NFTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NIFTY 50 Equal Weight index. The fund tracks an equally weighted index of the 50 largest and most liquid Indian equity securities. NFTY was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

