Merit Financial Group LLC Trims Stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD)

Merit Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 176,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,873 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC owned 0.15% of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF worth $3,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,139,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,361,000 after buying an additional 950,535 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,466,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,608,000 after purchasing an additional 274,237 shares in the last quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 11.2% during the third quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 2,699,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,096,000 after purchasing an additional 271,468 shares in the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 9.6% during the third quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,233,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,407,000 after purchasing an additional 195,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 559,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,005,000 after purchasing an additional 129,798 shares in the last quarter.

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

PFFD stock opened at $19.81 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.98 and a 200 day moving average of $20.20. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $19.06 and a twelve month high of $21.08.

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Company Profile

The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

