New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) Shares Sold by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 259,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,249 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC owned about 0.24% of New Mountain Finance worth $2,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of New Mountain Finance by 18.4% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 85,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 13,344 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in New Mountain Finance by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in New Mountain Finance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $223,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 456,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,591,000 after buying an additional 23,406 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in shares of New Mountain Finance by 107.4% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 13,702 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.08% of the company’s stock.

Get New Mountain Finance alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Steven B. Klinsky acquired 72,280 shares of New Mountain Finance stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.28 per share, for a total transaction of $815,318.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,285,505 shares in the company, valued at $48,340,496.40. This represents a 1.72 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Kline bought 41,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.92 per share, for a total transaction of $453,726.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 351,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,841,470.36. The trade was a 13.39 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 324,530 shares of company stock valued at $3,603,675. Insiders own 10.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of New Mountain Finance from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th.

View Our Latest Research Report on NMFC

New Mountain Finance Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NMFC opened at $11.27 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.15. New Mountain Finance Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.61 and a fifty-two week high of $13.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $95.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.10 million. New Mountain Finance had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 30.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that New Mountain Finance Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New Mountain Finance Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.71%. This is a boost from New Mountain Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. New Mountain Finance’s payout ratio is 121.91%.

New Mountain Finance Company Profile

(Free Report)

New Mountain Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: NMFC), a business development company is a private equity / buyouts and loan fund specializes in directly investing and lending to middle market companies in defensive growth industries. The fund prefers investing in buyout and middle market companies. It also makes investments in debt securities at all levels of the capital structure including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, and mezzanine securities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NMFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for New Mountain Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Mountain Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.