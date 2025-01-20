NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Holdings Lifted by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 37.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,564 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 9,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 8,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 1.7% in the third quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.2% during the third quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 10,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.4% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 30,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,597,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 4,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total transaction of $302,808.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,193,401.44. This represents a 20.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Guggenheim boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.15.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NEE stock opened at $70.83 on Monday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.95 and a 1-year high of $86.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.21. The firm has a market cap of $145.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.58.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.11 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 26.49%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Articles

