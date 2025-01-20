Oceanic Iron Ore (CVE:FEO) Shares Down 22.2% – Here’s What Happened

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp. (CVE:FEO – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 22.2% during trading on Saturday . The stock traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18. Approximately 110,530 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 151,612 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

Oceanic Iron Ore Trading Down 22.2 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.18 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.79, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of C$19.26 million, a P/E ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 0.99.

Insider Activity

In other Oceanic Iron Ore news, Director Gordon Keep sold 355,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.27, for a total value of C$95,850.00. Also, Director Christopher Ross Batalha acquired 700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$126,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 494,500 shares of company stock valued at $129,248 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 107.26% of the company’s stock.

About Oceanic Iron Ore

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires and explores for iron ore properties in Quebec, Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Ungava Bay iron property comprising three project areas, including Hopes Advance, Morgan Lake, and Roberts Lake, which covers an area of approximately 35,999 hectares of iron formation located in Nunavik, Quebec.

