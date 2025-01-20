Oceanic Iron Ore (CVE:FEO) Shares Down 22.2% – Time to Sell?

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp. (CVE:FEO – Get Free Report) shares fell 22.2% during trading on Saturday . The stock traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18. 110,530 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 151,612 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

Oceanic Iron Ore Stock Down 22.2 %

The firm has a market cap of C$19.26 million, a P/E ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oceanic Iron Ore

In other Oceanic Iron Ore news, Director Gordon Keep sold 355,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.27, for a total transaction of C$95,850.00. Also, Director Christopher Ross Batalha purchased 700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$126,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 494,500 shares of company stock worth $129,248 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 107.26% of the company’s stock.

About Oceanic Iron Ore

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires and explores for iron ore properties in Quebec, Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Ungava Bay iron property comprising three project areas, including Hopes Advance, Morgan Lake, and Roberts Lake, which covers an area of approximately 35,999 hectares of iron formation located in Nunavik, Quebec.

