Oceanic Iron Ore (CVE:FEO) Shares Down 22.2% – What’s Next?

Shares of Oceanic Iron Ore Corp. (CVE:FEO – Get Free Report) traded down 22.2% during trading on Saturday . The company traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18. 110,530 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 151,612 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

Oceanic Iron Ore Price Performance

The company has a market cap of C$19.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.14.

Insider Transactions at Oceanic Iron Ore

In related news, Director Christopher Ross Batalha acquired 700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.18 per share, with a total value of C$126,000.00. Also, Director Gordon Keep sold 355,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.27, for a total transaction of C$95,850.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 494,500 shares of company stock valued at $129,248. 107.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Oceanic Iron Ore

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires and explores for iron ore properties in Quebec, Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Ungava Bay iron property comprising three project areas, including Hopes Advance, Morgan Lake, and Roberts Lake, which covers an area of approximately 35,999 hectares of iron formation located in Nunavik, Quebec.

