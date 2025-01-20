Oceanic Iron Ore (CVE:FEO) Stock Price Down 22.2% – What’s Next?

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp. (CVE:FEO – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 22.2% on Saturday . The stock traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18. 110,530 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 151,612 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

Oceanic Iron Ore Trading Down 22.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$19.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.18 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.79, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.03.

Get Oceanic Iron Ore alerts:

Insider Transactions at Oceanic Iron Ore

In related news, Director Gordon Keep sold 355,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.27, for a total transaction of C$95,850.00. Also, Director Christopher Ross Batalha bought 700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$126,000.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 494,500 shares of company stock worth $129,248. Insiders own 107.26% of the company’s stock.

About Oceanic Iron Ore

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires and explores for iron ore properties in Quebec, Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Ungava Bay iron property comprising three project areas, including Hopes Advance, Morgan Lake, and Roberts Lake, which covers an area of approximately 35,999 hectares of iron formation located in Nunavik, Quebec.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oceanic Iron Ore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oceanic Iron Ore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.