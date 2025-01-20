Oceanic Iron Ore (CVE:FEO) Trading Down 22.2% – What’s Next?

Shares of Oceanic Iron Ore Corp. (CVE:FEO – Get Free Report) dropped 22.2% during trading on Saturday . The company traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18. Approximately 110,530 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 151,612 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

Oceanic Iron Ore Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.79, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of C$19.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.18 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.14.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Christopher Ross Batalha purchased 700,000 shares of Oceanic Iron Ore stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.18 per share, with a total value of C$126,000.00. Also, Director Gordon Keep sold 355,000 shares of Oceanic Iron Ore stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.27, for a total value of C$95,850.00. Insiders have sold 494,500 shares of company stock worth $129,248 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 107.26% of the company’s stock.

Oceanic Iron Ore Company Profile

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires and explores for iron ore properties in Quebec, Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Ungava Bay iron property comprising three project areas, including Hopes Advance, Morgan Lake, and Roberts Lake, which covers an area of approximately 35,999 hectares of iron formation located in Nunavik, Quebec.

