One Wealth Capital Management LLC Invests $4.27 Million in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

One Wealth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 19,465 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $4,270,000. Amazon.com makes up approximately 2.2% of One Wealth Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Helios Capital Management PTE. Ltd. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Helios Capital Management PTE. Ltd. now owns 40,500 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,827,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 10.8% in the second quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,854 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,383,000 after buying an additional 2,717 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 21.6% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 353,290 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $68,273,000 after buying an additional 62,867 shares during the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,124 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,981,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,037,779 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $200,550,000 after acquiring an additional 27,789 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on AMZN. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $221.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Maxim Group upped their target price on Amazon.com from $251.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.65.

In related news, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total value of $246,237.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,958,982.72. The trade was a 4.73 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 5,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.85, for a total transaction of $1,000,049.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 99,396 shares in the company, valued at $19,864,290.60. The trade was a 4.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,032,344 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,456,822. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $225.94 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 trillion, a P/E ratio of 48.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.61 and a fifty-two week high of $233.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $158.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.28 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

