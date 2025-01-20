Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 1,382 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 19.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,349 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $1,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 2nd quarter worth about $415,000. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 167.7% during the second quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 9,272 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 5,808 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in Ross Stores by 13.5% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 14,234 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,068,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Ross Stores by 21.5% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 20,699 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after buying an additional 3,665 shares during the period. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the second quarter valued at approximately $357,000. 86.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ROST. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $165.00 target price (down from $178.00) on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $179.00 to $152.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $171.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.29.

Ross Stores Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ROST opened at $149.15 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $49.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.10. Ross Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.53 and a fifty-two week high of $163.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $150.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.80.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 41.83% and a net margin of 9.95%. Ross Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.3675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.15%.

Ross Stores Profile

(Free Report)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company’s Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd’s DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.