Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 807 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $1,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in M&T Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 199,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,466,000 after acquiring an additional 2,797 shares in the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 493,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,959,000 after acquiring an additional 16,657 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 50,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,955,000 after acquiring an additional 2,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 5.2% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 268,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,761,000 after purchasing an additional 13,302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on M&T Bank from $188.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on M&T Bank from $216.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $236.00 target price (up from $233.00) on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on M&T Bank from $190.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, M&T Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.68.

M&T Bank Price Performance

Shares of M&T Bank stock opened at $196.88 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $32.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $202.41 and a 200 day moving average of $183.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. M&T Bank Co. has a 12 month low of $128.31 and a 12 month high of $225.70.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.22. M&T Bank had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 9.52%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.97%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Rene F. Jones sold 23,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.88, for a total transaction of $4,473,005.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,972,576.88. This represents a 23.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John R. Taylor sold 1,436 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.03, for a total value of $280,063.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,678.54. The trade was a 20.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,994 shares of company stock valued at $17,211,278 over the last ninety days. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

