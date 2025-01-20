Park Avenue Securities LLC Raises Stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 29.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 926 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $1,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,169 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,658,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 3.0% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 274,620 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $391,918,000 after purchasing an additional 7,947 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in TransDigm Group by 9.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,997,827 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,851,160,000 after buying an additional 173,642 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.4% in the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 372,061 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $530,980,000 after buying an additional 8,655 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 166,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $237,046,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on TDG shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,482.00 to $1,534.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,563.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. KeyCorp increased their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,440.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,500.00 to $1,375.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $1,444.00 to $1,348.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,455.00.

TransDigm Group Stock Up 1.4 %

TDG opened at $1,340.40 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,277.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,307.04. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $1,032.43 and a 52 week high of $1,451.32. The stock has a market cap of $75.37 billion, a PE ratio of 52.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.38.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 20,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,248.07, for a total value of $24,961,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,158 shares in the company, valued at $10,181,755.06. This trade represents a 71.03 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Small sold 38,053 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,248.78, for a total value of $47,519,825.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 567,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $708,461,615.94. This represents a 6.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 86,525 shares of company stock worth $108,692,621. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

