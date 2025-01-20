Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) Shares Sold by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC decreased its position in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,056 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.10% of Premier worth $2,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PINC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Premier by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,951,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,105,000 after purchasing an additional 773,207 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Premier by 109.8% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 468,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,933,000 after buying an additional 245,239 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Premier by 145.5% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 381,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,128,000 after acquiring an additional 226,290 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Premier by 86.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 349,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,497,000 after acquiring an additional 161,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Premier by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,590,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,241,000 after acquiring an additional 98,544 shares during the period. 74.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Premier

In related news, CEO Michael J. Alkire sold 17,415 shares of Premier stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $403,331.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 520,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,060,060.48. This trade represents a 3.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Leigh Anderson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.88, for a total value of $437,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 111,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,444,149.16. This represents a 15.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,425 shares of company stock worth $1,320,242 in the last quarter. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Premier Stock Up 1.8 %

PINC stock opened at $22.43 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 0.43. Premier, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.95 and a 52-week high of $23.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.67.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.09. Premier had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 11.41%. The firm had revenue of $248.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.85 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Premier, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Premier Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. Premier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on PINC. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Premier from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Premier from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Premier from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.36.

Premier Profile

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

