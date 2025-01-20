Procyon Advisors LLC Acquires 921 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Procyon Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 26.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Graco were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Graco in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Graco by 187.8% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Eastern Bank bought a new position in shares of Graco in the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Graco by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GGG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BNP Paribas upgraded Graco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Graco in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Graco from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Graco from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Graco

In related news, insider David J. Thompson sold 3,216 shares of Graco stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.31, for a total transaction of $284,004.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,406,094.26. This trade represents a 10.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 8,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.57, for a total transaction of $749,919.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,217,918.84. This trade represents a 12.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,098 shares of company stock valued at $2,776,150 in the last 90 days. 2.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Graco Stock Up 0.3 %

Graco stock opened at $85.26 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.36. Graco Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.49 and a 52 week high of $94.77. The stock has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.84.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $519.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.19 million. Graco had a net margin of 22.87% and a return on equity of 21.24%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Graco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 20th will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. This is a positive change from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Graco’s payout ratio is 38.87%.

Graco Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

Featured Stories

