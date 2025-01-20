Procyon Advisors LLC Buys 361 Shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Procyon Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNTH. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Lantheus by 40.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 319 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Lantheus by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 425 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Lantheus by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 467 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Lantheus by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 750 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LNTH opened at $91.47 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.14. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.20 and a twelve month high of $126.89. The company has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.46.

In related news, Director James H. Thrall sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.76, for a total value of $94,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,146,695.32. This trade represents a 2.92 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective (down from $135.00) on shares of Lantheus in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Lantheus in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.86.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

