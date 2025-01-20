Procyon Advisors LLC Buys 719 Shares of Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG)

Procyon Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,894 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dorian LPG were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LPG. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Dorian LPG by 435.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 457,119 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $19,181,000 after acquiring an additional 371,724 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 11.5% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,416,004 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $117,579,000 after purchasing an additional 352,453 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 52.2% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 290,445 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,997,000 after buying an additional 99,650 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 9.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 964,222 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $33,195,000 after buying an additional 80,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dorian LPG by 87.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 163,754 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,636,000 after buying an additional 76,334 shares during the period. 62.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LPG opened at $25.17 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 4.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.93. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a one year low of $22.46 and a one year high of $51.66.

Dorian LPG ( NYSE:LPG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The shipping company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.17). Dorian LPG had a net margin of 47.87% and a return on equity of 23.75%. The firm had revenue of $82.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dorian LPG Ltd. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 5th.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Dorian LPG in a report on Thursday, October 31st.

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates twenty-five very large gas carriers. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

