Procyon Advisors LLC Buys 912 Shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY)

Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY – Free Report) by 60.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,412 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYY. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,357,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the third quarter worth about $2,260,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 663.6% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 10,571 shares during the period. Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,270,000. Finally, New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,204,000.

Get iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF alerts:

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF stock opened at $146.25 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.78. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a 1-year low of $115.39 and a 1-year high of $149.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Profile

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.