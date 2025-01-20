Procyon Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Procyon Advisors LLC decreased its position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 25.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,370 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 12.1% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,308,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $136,951,000 after acquiring an additional 140,952 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of TransUnion by 307.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,540,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $475,432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427,199 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of TransUnion in the 2nd quarter worth about $493,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in TransUnion during the third quarter valued at about $892,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in TransUnion during the third quarter worth about $32,008,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on TRU. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on TransUnion from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on TransUnion from $104.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 price target on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on TransUnion from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TransUnion presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total transaction of $93,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,568,076.80. This represents a 1.65 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George M. Awad sold 12,000 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,702,600. The trade was a 30.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,090 shares of company stock worth $1,916,758. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:TRU opened at $95.26 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.83, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.62. TransUnion has a 52-week low of $66.07 and a 52-week high of $113.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. TransUnion had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

TransUnion Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd were issued a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 22nd. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.52%.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

Further Reading

