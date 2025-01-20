Procyon Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Procyon Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) by 47.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,595 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,288 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 23.1% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 911 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,161 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc grew its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 4.7% in the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 4,978 shares of the bank’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 0.5% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 44,008 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,699,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,486 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. 49.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of CM stock opened at $62.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $43.86 and a fifty-two week high of $67.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.37.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be issued a $0.6912 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is 51.22%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

