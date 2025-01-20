Procyon Advisors LLC Cuts Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Procyon Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,926 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Empirical Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 9,038 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $443,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in EOG Resources by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 5,910 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sendero Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in EOG Resources by 2,695.2% during the fourth quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,387 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $8,138,000 after acquiring an additional 64,012 shares during the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Insider Transactions at EOG Resources

In other EOG Resources news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.89, for a total value of $483,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 42,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,162,365.67. This trade represents a 8.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Janet F. Clark sold 568 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.33, for a total transaction of $76,867.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,891,185.56. The trade was a 1.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $136.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $76.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.29. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.94 and a 12-month high of $139.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.07.

EOG Resources declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 7th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy exploration company to buy up to 7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.975 per share. This represents a $3.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EOG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Monday, January 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $147.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.48.

Get Our Latest Report on EOG

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.