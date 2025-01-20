Procyon Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Procyon Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,910 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,925 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 200.7% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 19.1% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 4,545 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HBAN. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price (up previously from $18.50) on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.76.

Insider Activity at Huntington Bancshares

In related news, VP Scott D. Kleinman sold 28,600 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.67, for a total value of $505,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 496,076 shares in the company, valued at $8,765,662.92. The trade was a 5.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 8,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total value of $152,393.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 259,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,582,795.09. This trade represents a 3.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,699 shares of company stock worth $757,356. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Up 1.0 %

HBAN stock opened at $17.01 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $24.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.49. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12 month low of $12.02 and a 12 month high of $18.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 14.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.62%.

About Huntington Bancshares

(Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.