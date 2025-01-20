Procyon Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Procyon Advisors LLC increased its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 411 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEC. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 179,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,875,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 453,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,689,000 after purchasing an additional 78,580 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 25,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,424,000 after buying an additional 9,676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on WEC Energy Group from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on WEC Energy Group from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.40.

WEC Energy Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WEC opened at $99.18 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $96.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.15. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.13 and a twelve month high of $102.79.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.12. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.14% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.835 per share. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.66%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Gale E. Klappa sold 40,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total value of $4,009,181.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 273,248 shares in the company, valued at $27,204,570.88. This represents a 12.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott J. Lauber sold 6,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.89, for a total transaction of $677,980.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 45,709 shares in the company, valued at $4,611,581.01. The trade was a 12.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,794 shares of company stock worth $4,866,579 over the last quarter. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WEC Energy Group Profile

(Free Report)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.