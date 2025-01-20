Procyon Advisors LLC Has $229,000 Stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,605 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 208.3% during the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 222 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 2,450.0% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 255 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in TE Connectivity during the third quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

TEL stock opened at $146.29 on Monday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52 week low of $128.91 and a 52 week high of $159.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.78. The company has a market capitalization of $43.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.32.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The electronics maker reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.95. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 18.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

TE Connectivity announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, October 30th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the electronics maker to purchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $189.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $173.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. StockNews.com upgraded TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, HSBC lowered TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.70.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

