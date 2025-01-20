Procyon Advisors LLC Has $254,000 Holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Procyon Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nordson were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Nordson by 130.0% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in Nordson in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Nordson by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Nordson by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Nordson by 84.3% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.75, for a total value of $82,657.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,738,159.50. The trade was a 4.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer L. Mcdonough sold 225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.27, for a total value of $59,010.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $862,081.49. This represents a 6.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,928 shares of company stock valued at $433,080 over the last quarter. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NDSN shares. Baird R W downgraded shares of Nordson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Nordson from $295.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $237.00 target price (down previously from $294.00) on shares of Nordson in a report on Friday, December 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $279.00.

Nordson Price Performance

NDSN stock opened at $216.38 on Monday. Nordson Co. has a 1 year low of $196.83 and a 1 year high of $279.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $242.41.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The industrial products company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $744.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.83 million. Nordson had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 10.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nordson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.47%.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

See Also

