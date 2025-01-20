Procyon Advisors LLC Has $258,000 Stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Procyon Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 426 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 28.9% in the third quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,558,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,951,000 after purchasing an additional 797,607 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,250,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,182,000 after buying an additional 555,638 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the second quarter worth $26,659,000. Triune Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $18,067,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 18.5% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,848,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,841,000 after acquiring an additional 288,340 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAT opened at $57.37 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.78 and a 200-day moving average of $55.77. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a one year low of $49.34 and a one year high of $61.75.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

