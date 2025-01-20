Procyon Advisors LLC Has $325,000 Stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Procyon Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 184 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JLL. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 350.0% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 37.5% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on JLL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $292.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $353.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $352.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $263.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.57.

Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of JLL opened at $261.62 on Monday. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 52 week low of $168.13 and a 52 week high of $288.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $262.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $255.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.83. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 2.12%. Jones Lang LaSalle’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 13.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Profile

(Free Report)

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.