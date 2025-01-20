Procyon Advisors LLC Has $356,000 Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,167 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barrett & Company Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 67.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 375.0% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 177.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

IWN stock opened at $166.95 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $171.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.65. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a one year low of $144.75 and a one year high of $183.51.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.