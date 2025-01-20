Procyon Advisors LLC Has $391,000 Stock Position in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Procyon Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,442 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in BlackLine by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 634 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of BlackLine during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,392 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackLine in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackLine in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. 95.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackLine

In other BlackLine news, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 24,408 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.32, for a total transaction of $1,569,922.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 72,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,690,214.40. This trade represents a 25.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BL shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of BlackLine from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Citigroup upgraded shares of BlackLine from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of BlackLine from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on BlackLine from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of BlackLine in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackLine presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

BlackLine Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BL opened at $59.65 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.28 and its 200-day moving average is $54.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 60.87, a PEG ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 0.91. BlackLine, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.37 and a 1-year high of $69.31.

About BlackLine

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

