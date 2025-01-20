Procyon Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,497 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,062,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,974,000 after buying an additional 310,532 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,619,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,523,000 after purchasing an additional 358,806 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 263.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,083,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,478,000 after purchasing an additional 9,482,683 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 130.0% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,357,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,026,000 after buying an additional 3,593,464 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in SoFi Technologies by 1.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,145,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,306,000 after buying an additional 87,097 shares in the last quarter. 38.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at SoFi Technologies

In related news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 64,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total value of $1,021,658.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 586,494 shares in the company, valued at $9,219,685.68. The trade was a 9.98 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kelli Keough sold 9,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.56, for a total transaction of $139,630.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 142,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,076,445.28. This represents a 6.30 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,999,956 shares of company stock valued at $416,793,365. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SoFi Technologies Stock Up 1.2 %

SoFi Technologies stock opened at $16.50 on Monday. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.01 and a fifty-two week high of $17.19. The company has a market cap of $17.90 billion, a PE ratio of 165.02, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.69.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. SoFi Technologies had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 3.71%. The company had revenue of $697.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. SoFi Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SOFI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on SoFi Technologies from $12.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on SoFi Technologies from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. William Blair started coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $7.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.71.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

