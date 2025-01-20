Procyon Advisors LLC Increases Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Procyon Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,950 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 384.0% during the third quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 484 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 950.0% during the third quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 525 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.81.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of CMG opened at $57.52 on Monday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.01 and a twelve month high of $69.26. The company has a market capitalization of $78.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.91 and a 200 day moving average of $57.85.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 43.20% and a net margin of 13.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Laurie Schalow sold 4,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $286,304.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,792 shares in the company, valued at $12,078,337.92. This trade represents a 2.32 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

