Procyon Advisors LLC Invests $251,000 in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Procyon Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sard Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Sard Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 22,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,367,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Channel Wealth LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 21,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,143,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Capital Planning LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 18,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 32,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,449,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VIG stock opened at $199.15 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.30. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $169.06 and a twelve month high of $205.20. The company has a market capitalization of $86.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.