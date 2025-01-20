Procyon Advisors LLC Invests $365,000 in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Procyon Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,563 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AIN. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Albany International by 515.4% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 480 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Albany International by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 899 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Albany International by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,058 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division increased its stake in shares of Albany International by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 1,985 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Albany International during the third quarter worth $206,000. 97.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on AIN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Albany International from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Albany International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Albany International to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Albany International from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Albany International from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.75.

Insider Activity at Albany International

In related news, CEO Gunnar Kleveland purchased 1,400 shares of Albany International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $71.25 per share, for a total transaction of $99,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $590,235. This represents a 20.34 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph M. Gaug acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $71.24 per share, with a total value of $71,240.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $485,215.64. This represents a 17.21 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 3,450 shares of company stock worth $245,813. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Albany International Stock Up 0.1 %

Albany International stock opened at $81.36 on Monday. Albany International Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $67.39 and a fifty-two week high of $98.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.07.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The textile maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $298.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.51 million. Albany International had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Albany International Corp. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

Albany International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th. This is a boost from Albany International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Albany International’s payout ratio is 33.75%.

Albany International Company Profile

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the machine clothing and engineered composites businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, towels, pulps, nonwovens, building products, tannery, and textiles, as well as fiber cement and several other industrial applications.

