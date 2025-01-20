Procyon Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Procyon Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 29.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 622 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in IDEX were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IEX. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in IDEX during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in IDEX in the third quarter valued at $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IEX. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on IDEX from $245.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of IDEX from $269.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on IDEX from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $248.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, IDEX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.86.

IDEX Trading Down 0.7 %

IDEX stock opened at $215.67 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $220.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.54. IDEX Co. has a 52 week low of $189.51 and a 52 week high of $246.36. The stock has a market cap of $16.33 billion, a PE ratio of 33.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $798.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.05 million. IDEX had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.72%.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Featured Stories

