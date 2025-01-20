Procyon Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Procyon Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WCN. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Waste Connections by 2.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,103,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,423,373,000 after purchasing an additional 178,870 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Waste Connections by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,313,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $950,055,000 after buying an additional 30,890 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Waste Connections by 35.3% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,678,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $478,777,000 after buying an additional 699,012 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 6.5% in the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,332,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $417,385,000 after buying an additional 142,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. grew its stake in Waste Connections by 15.5% during the third quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 2,303,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $401,936,000 after acquiring an additional 309,619 shares in the last quarter. 86.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WCN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $206.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Waste Connections from $205.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Waste Connections from $199.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Scotiabank started coverage on Waste Connections in a research report on Friday, October 4th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $196.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $198.00 to $196.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Waste Connections currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.75.

Waste Connections Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:WCN opened at $178.45 on Monday. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52-week low of $146.51 and a 52-week high of $194.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $181.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.83. The stock has a market cap of $46.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.03, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.76.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 15.43%. Waste Connections’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Connections Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. This is a boost from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is presently 34.62%.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

