Procyon Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Procyon Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 48.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,251 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HCR Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.4% during the third quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 16,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Chan Zuckerberg Initiative LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at about $86,526,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $284,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 12,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lavaca Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $787,000.

Shares of IEFA opened at $71.34 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.90 and a 200-day moving average of $73.98. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The firm has a market cap of $112.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

