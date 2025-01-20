Procyon Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA)

Procyon Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 16,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in ACV Auctions by 64.6% during the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 79,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 31,094 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in ACV Auctions in the third quarter valued at approximately $566,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in ACV Auctions by 10.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,167,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,398,000 after acquiring an additional 311,465 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in ACV Auctions in the third quarter worth approximately $2,035,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in ACV Auctions by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,242,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,918,000 after acquiring an additional 115,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

ACVA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of ACV Auctions from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. B. Riley lifted their price target on ACV Auctions from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Raymond James started coverage on ACV Auctions in a research report on Friday, September 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target (up from $26.00) on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ACV Auctions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Shares of ACV Auctions stock opened at $21.53 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.81 and a beta of 1.69. ACV Auctions Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.84 and a 52-week high of $23.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.55.

In other news, insider Michael Waterman sold 30,162 shares of ACV Auctions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total transaction of $619,225.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 314,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,461,571.14. The trade was a 8.75 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William Zerella sold 32,500 shares of ACV Auctions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.41, for a total transaction of $728,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 490,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,991,701.62. The trade was a 6.21 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 110,162 shares of company stock worth $2,359,726. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company’s marketplace platform includes digital marketplace, which connects buyers and sellers by providing online auction, which facilitates real-time transactions of wholesale vehicles; Run List for pre-filtering and pre-screening of vehicles up to 24 hours prior to an auction taking place; ACV transportation service to enable the buyers to see real-time transportation quotes and status reports of the vehicle; ACV capital, a short-term inventory financing services for buyers to purchase vehicles; and Go Green’s seller assurance service for against claims related to defects in the vehicle.

