Procyon Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Procyon Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,794 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 364.4% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 836 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 19,800.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 558.3% in the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 1,264 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. US Capital Advisors raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.60.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Down 0.2 %

EPD stock opened at $33.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $72.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.09. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $26.12 and a 1-year high of $34.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.01). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The company had revenue of $13.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.37%. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.65%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

(Free Report)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.