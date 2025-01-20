Procyon Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG)

Procyon Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,294 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GLNG. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Golar LNG by 431.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 185,018 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,802,000 after purchasing an additional 150,195 shares in the last quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 9.1% in the third quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP now owns 249,390 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,169,000 after acquiring an additional 20,890 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 467.9% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,237,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $82,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843,100 shares in the last quarter. Murchinson Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Golar LNG in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,301,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Golar LNG by 102.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 81,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,978,000 after purchasing an additional 41,000 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GLNG. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Golar LNG from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Golar LNG to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Fearnley Fonds cut Golar LNG from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.13.

NASDAQ GLNG opened at $41.82 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 298.74 and a beta of 0.59. Golar LNG Limited has a 1-year low of $19.94 and a 1-year high of $44.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.86.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 25th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 25th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Golar LNG’s dividend payout ratio is currently 714.29%.

Golar LNG Limited designs, converts, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction of natural gas. The company operates through three segments: FLNG, Corporate and Other, and Shipping. It engages in the regasification, storage, and offloading of liquefied natural gas (LNG); operation of floating liquefaction natural gas (FLNG) vessels or projects; transportation of LNG carriers; and vessel management activities.

