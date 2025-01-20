Procyon Advisors LLC Purchases 2,511 Shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Procyon Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Free Report) by 37.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,511 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 33.0% during the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,227,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,346,000 after purchasing an additional 304,352 shares in the last quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 3,486.3% in the 3rd quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 1,147,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,684,000 after buying an additional 1,115,272 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in PotlatchDeltic by 22.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 900,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,565,000 after acquiring an additional 163,774 shares during the period. Curi RMB Capital LLC raised its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 0.5% during the third quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC now owns 335,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 29.2% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 308,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,918,000 after acquiring an additional 69,887 shares during the period. 86.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PCH opened at $42.32 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 201.52 and a beta of 1.16. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a twelve month low of $37.06 and a twelve month high of $48.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

PotlatchDeltic ( NASDAQ:PCH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $255.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.35 million. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 0.78% and a net margin of 1.56%. PotlatchDeltic’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 857.14%.

PCH has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on PotlatchDeltic from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup dropped their price target on PotlatchDeltic from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PotlatchDeltic presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.83.

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

