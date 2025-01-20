Procyon Advisors LLC Purchases 5,178 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 203.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,721 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,178 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHM. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,965.0% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,742.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $28.82 on Monday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $24.24 and a 52-week high of $30.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.63. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.09.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.