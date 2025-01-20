Procyon Advisors LLC Purchases 9,013 Shares of Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG)

Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG – Free Report) by 72.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,453 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,013 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Montrose Environmental Group were worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 33.7% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,866,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,086,000 after purchasing an additional 470,706 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 7.4% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,242,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,681,000 after purchasing an additional 86,000 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 253.0% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,149,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,210,000 after buying an additional 823,636 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 716,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,850,000 after buying an additional 23,356 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 679,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,881,000 after buying an additional 5,687 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Montrose Environmental Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on MEG. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Montrose Environmental Group from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a report on Friday. Bank of America lowered Montrose Environmental Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $52.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price target (down from $48.00) on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Montrose Environmental Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.60.

Montrose Environmental Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MEG opened at $22.60 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $775.21 million, a P/E ratio of -15.17 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.86. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.21 and a twelve month high of $49.97.

Montrose Environmental Group Profile

(Free Report)

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments; environmental emergency response and recovery; toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations; facility upgrades; new projects; decommissioning projects; and development projects.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Montrose Environmental Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montrose Environmental Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.