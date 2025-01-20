Procyon Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Procyon Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 102.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 687,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,701,000 after purchasing an additional 33,649,765 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 5,281.4% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 246,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,620,000 after acquiring an additional 242,206 shares during the last quarter. Jim Saulnier & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the third quarter valued at $10,984,000. Elevation Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,630,000. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,634,000.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:AOR opened at $57.73 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.62. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.26 and a fifty-two week high of $59.77.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Company Profile

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

