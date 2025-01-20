Procyon Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 2,331 Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Procyon Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,331 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BSX. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 115.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,720,480 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $517,544,000 after buying an additional 3,608,158 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 4,292.3% during the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 2,676,847 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $224,320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,615,903 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 30.0% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,899,610 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $608,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824,405 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,846,328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,266,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,172 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 98.0% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,205,368 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $184,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,561 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BSX shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.26.

Boston Scientific Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $98.73 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.54. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $59.85 and a one year high of $99.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.52 billion, a PE ratio of 81.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 17.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig sold 4,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.63, for a total transaction of $446,879.51. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,610,038.74. This represents a 11.02 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 4,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $370,792.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,179,416.38. The trade was a 10.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,989 shares of company stock worth $2,702,261. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

