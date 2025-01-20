Procyon Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Procyon Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 29.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KNSL. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 689,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,957,000 after acquiring an additional 8,954 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 528,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,810,000 after acquiring an additional 29,686 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 407,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,874,000 after purchasing an additional 5,207 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 231,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,687,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 226,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,505,000 after purchasing an additional 6,679 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:KNSL opened at $436.86 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $355.12 and a 12 month high of $548.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $473.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $457.24.

Kinsale Capital Group Announces Dividend

Kinsale Capital Group ( NYSE:KNSL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.60. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 28.87% and a net margin of 26.80%. The business had revenue of $418.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 15.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.42%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Diane D. Schnupp sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.00, for a total value of $255,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,994 shares in the company, valued at $3,566,940. This represents a 6.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James Joseph Ritchie sold 2,295 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.79, for a total value of $1,147,018.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,672,456.92. This represents a 23.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,235 shares of company stock valued at $3,618,954. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KNSL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $415.00 to $412.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $500.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $445.00 to $461.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $535.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $480.00 to $475.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinsale Capital Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $468.89.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company’s commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

