Procyon Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Procyon Advisors LLC lowered its position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) by 22.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vail Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 123.5% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 165.3% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

Vail Resorts Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Vail Resorts stock opened at $177.38 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $184.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.24. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.00 and a 12-month high of $236.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. The stock has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 29.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.12.

Vail Resorts Announces Dividend

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 9th. The company reported ($4.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.99) by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $260.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.45 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 8.07%. Vail Resorts’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($4.60) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a $2.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $8.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 147.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on MTN. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $197.00 price objective on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Vail Resorts from $216.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $176.00 to $166.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $250.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.