Procyon Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Procyon Advisors LLC lowered its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 155.6% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in American Water Works by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in American Water Works by 446.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. 86.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Water Works Price Performance

Shares of AWK opened at $126.69 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $129.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.58. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.34 and a fifty-two week high of $150.68.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.765 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.59%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on American Water Works in a report on Monday, October 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $151.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of American Water Works from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of American Water Works from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $131.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Water Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.00.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Featured Articles

