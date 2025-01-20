Procyon Advisors LLC Sells 111 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Procyon Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,309 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CDW. Canoe Financial LP purchased a new stake in CDW during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of CDW by 350.0% in the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 171 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CDW during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in CDW by 80.1% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 245 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new position in CDW in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CDW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CDW from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on CDW in a report on Friday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on CDW from $229.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of CDW from $233.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.33.

NASDAQ CDW opened at $188.70 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.40. CDW Co. has a 52-week low of $168.43 and a 52-week high of $263.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $179.13 and a 200-day moving average of $205.18.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The information technology services provider reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.05). CDW had a return on equity of 58.31% and a net margin of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 8.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 25th were paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 25th. This is a boost from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.56%.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

