Procyon Advisors LLC Sells 117 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Procyon Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,831 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meyer Handelman Co. acquired a new position in shares of Jabil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,334,000. Davis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jabil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,433,000. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. grew its position in Jabil by 54.9% during the third quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 39,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,733,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its stake in Jabil by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 52,173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,252,000 after acquiring an additional 4,181 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in Jabil by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 145,682 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,457,000 after acquiring an additional 15,413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JBL opened at $162.94 on Monday. Jabil Inc. has a one year low of $95.85 and a one year high of $164.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $18.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The technology company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 41.87% and a net margin of 4.71%. Jabil’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.60 EPS. Research analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JBL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price (up from $150.00) on shares of Jabil in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Jabil from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Jabil from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $128.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $157.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.17.

Insider Activity at Jabil

In related news, EVP Frederic E. Mccoy sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.81, for a total transaction of $599,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 138,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,744,490.32. This trade represents a 2.81 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven A. Raymund sold 20,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total value of $2,494,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 139,108 shares in the company, valued at $17,346,767.60. The trade was a 12.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,309 shares of company stock worth $8,354,226 in the last quarter. 1.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

